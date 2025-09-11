Itron, Inc. $ITRI Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Itron were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Itron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Itron by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Itron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,270,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Itron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 536,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,233,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock opened at $118.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.09. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $140.04.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $606.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.36 million. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

In other Itron news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 565 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $70,800.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,962.76. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 547 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $68,544.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,577.24. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,037 shares of company stock valued at $380,566. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

