J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Analysts

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on J.Jill from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research raised J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on J.Jill from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th.

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $267.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. J.Jill had a return on equity of 40.48% and a net margin of 6.12%.The firm had revenue of $153.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in J.Jill by 1,507.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

