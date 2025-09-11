Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,974 ITT Inc. $ITT

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ITT by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of ITT by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $174.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.64 and a 1-year high of $175.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $972.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Insider Activity at ITT

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $5,994,792.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,536 shares in the company, valued at $49,022,031.36. The trade was a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.78.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

