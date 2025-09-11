Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 36,695 Brunswick Corporation $BC

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4,972.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 695.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 451.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Brunswick Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE BC opened at $64.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.68. Brunswick Corporation has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $87.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. Brunswick had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 277.42%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

