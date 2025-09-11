Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 23,065 Shares of Regional Management Corp. $RM

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Regional Management worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RM. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 3,899.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regional Management

In related news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $355,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,578.42. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regional Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Regional Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $411.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 45.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $44.71.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.22 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.58%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

