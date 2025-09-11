Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 24,583 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. $ARCT

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,583 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 89.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 218.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 40,686.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $488.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $25.88.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $28.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.64 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARCT shares. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

