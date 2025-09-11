Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 324,722 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. $KOD

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 90.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 685,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,722 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 729.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KOD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of KOD opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $513.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

