Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Ennis, Inc. $EBF

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 89,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBF. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 2,050.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Stock Down 0.7%

Ennis stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $463.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Ennis had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.30 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ennis news, Director Walter D. Gruenes acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,266.57. This represents a 104.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

