Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,743 Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 108.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,045,000 after buying an additional 1,229,219 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 46.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,038,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,755,000 after buying an additional 964,085 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 25,461.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,047,000 after buying an additional 618,956 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter valued at $66,091,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter valued at $72,339,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.40.
Packaging Corporation of America Trading Down 0.4%
PKG opened at $213.25 on Thursday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.67.
Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is 49.90%.
Packaging Corporation of America Profile
Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
