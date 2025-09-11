Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys Shares of 149,910 Audioeye, Inc. $AEYE

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 149,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Audioeye as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Audioeye in the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Audioeye by 494.5% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Audioeye in the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Audioeye in the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Audioeye by 314.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 44,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AEYE has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Audioeye from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Audioeye presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Audioeye stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $160.09 million, a P/E ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 0.67. Audioeye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

In other Audioeye news, Director Jamil A. Tahir bought 12,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $159,150.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 207,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,200.19. This trade represents a 6.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkins bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 146,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,703.85. This represents a 5.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,833. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

