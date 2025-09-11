Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) $CLDT

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 565.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 38.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDT opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

