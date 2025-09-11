Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. $ZG

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,823,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.35, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.02. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $8,591,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,253.99. This represents a 59.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 22,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $2,047,734.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 144,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,149,622.53. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 657,087 shares of company stock valued at $56,286,479. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

