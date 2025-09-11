Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. $JRVR

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108,711 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of James River Group worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in James River Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in James River Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in James River Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

James River Group Stock Performance

James River Group stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $245.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. James River Group had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $152.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. James River Group’s payout ratio is -1.27%.

About James River Group

(Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.