Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 79.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,117 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 438,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,445,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,270,000 after acquiring an additional 28,117 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,400,000 after acquiring an additional 155,059 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,971,830.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,514.99. This trade represents a 54.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:JHG opened at $44.60 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.15%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

