Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. $XRX

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 389.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,938 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Xerox worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 2,035.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,682,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,066,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after buying an additional 254,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Xerox by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 130,571 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,405,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,848,000 after buying an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Xerox by 2,392.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,246,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Price Performance

NYSE:XRX opened at $3.62 on Thursday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $455.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.71). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 21.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Xerox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Scott Letier bought 29,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $116,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 58,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,986.80. This trade represents a 100.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on XRX. Zacks Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.83.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

