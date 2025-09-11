Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,064 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $10,677,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,148,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 971,040 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,516,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,385,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,042,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 408,560 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Theresa Heggie sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $595,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,145.52. This trade represents a 51.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $163.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

