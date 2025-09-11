Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Karat Packaging Inc. $KRT

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Karat Packaging were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Karat Packaging by 2.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 773.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 4,151.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Karat Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Insider Transactions at Karat Packaging

In related news, CEO Alan Yu sold 112,500 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $3,037,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,091,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,465,235. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRT opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $491.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. Karat Packaging Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.21%.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.