Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. $OCFC

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,363 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 700,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,238 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 29,450 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.07. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 12.89%.The firm had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

