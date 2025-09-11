Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,689,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,742,000 after buying an additional 159,191 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,608,000 after buying an additional 136,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,996,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 5.0%
Shares of STRL stock opened at $301.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.34 and a twelve month high of $321.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $2,097,613.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,156.84. The trade was a 38.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total value of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
