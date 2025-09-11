Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. $MEC

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MEC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 9,690.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 222.8% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the first quarter worth $152,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 146,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,767.10. This trade represents a 5.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $131,942 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of research firms have commented on MEC. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mayville Engineering in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Mayville Engineering in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

