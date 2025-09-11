Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. $AMTB

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,479 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Amerant Bancorp worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 123,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 83.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $249,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $8,806,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $880.57 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $26.24.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.
Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.
