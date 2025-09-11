Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Position in Coty $COTY

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 174.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,126 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 140.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coty by 1,006.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $4.04 on Thursday. Coty has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, CFO Laurent Mercier purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 402,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,775.36. This represents a 3.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Srinivasan purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 37,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,034.56. The trade was a 399.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 334,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,840 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.05 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on COTY

Coty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.