Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vicor Corporation $VICR

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vicor worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Stock Performance

VICR stock opened at $50.09 on Thursday. Vicor Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.73. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 15.44%.The firm had revenue of $141.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Vicor’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICR. Wall Street Zen raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $366,219.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,671. This represents a 82.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

