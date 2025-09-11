Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $1.54 Million in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. $INN

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 284,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 539,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 257,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,469,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 277,996 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $613.14 million, a PE ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.00%.The business had revenue of $192.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.49 million. Summit Hotel Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.900-0.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -355.56%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.