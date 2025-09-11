Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $1.60 Million in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. $KW

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 184,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KW opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $11.88.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is -71.64%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

