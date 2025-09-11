Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $1.66 Million in Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWST. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 52,495 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1,085.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 107,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 98,223 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $93,429.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,157.35. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $58,346.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 634,740 shares in the company, valued at $16,350,902.40. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,911 shares of company stock worth $288,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Evercore ISI set a $46.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 3.7%

TWST stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.52 million. Twist Bioscience has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

