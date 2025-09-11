Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $1.75 Million in Comstock Resources, Inc. $CRK

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 85,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 129.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 17.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

CRK opened at $15.81 on Thursday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.The company had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.