Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $2.31 Million in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. $ORN

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 441,812 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of Orion Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 240,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Orion Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 868,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 192,229 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 187,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Orion Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 160,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of ORN opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $295.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

