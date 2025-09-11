Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. $RBBN

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,664 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bosun Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at $476,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at $805,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 11.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 50,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 567.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 89,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 75,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 47.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 46,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBBN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Ribbon Communications Stock Down 2.5%

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $699.47 million, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $5.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.Ribbon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Ribbon Communications has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Beatriz V. Infante sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $34,586.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 343,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,031.52. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Redington sold 14,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $56,987.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,300 shares of company stock valued at $801,173. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

