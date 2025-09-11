Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Position in MEDIFAST INC $MED

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in MEDIFAST INC (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.30% of MEDIFAST worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDIFAST by 14.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of MEDIFAST by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 30,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of MEDIFAST by 184.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 32,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MEDIFAST by 114.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDIFAST in the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MED stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.07 million, a PE ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. MEDIFAST INC has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

MEDIFAST ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $105.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.10 million. MEDIFAST had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 0.76%. MEDIFAST has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600-0.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MEDIFAST INC will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

