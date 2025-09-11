Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.05% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 778,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after buying an additional 38,573 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,463,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $23,134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 535,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,100,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 8.92%.The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 367.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSA has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

