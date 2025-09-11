Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in QuinStreet, Inc. $QNST

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 95,593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of QuinStreet as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $9,152,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 13.6% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,165,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,475,000 after purchasing an additional 377,954 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $5,216,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 490.4% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 215,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 178,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at $3,169,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on QuinStreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

QuinStreet Price Performance

QuinStreet stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $912.50 million, a PE ratio of 175.78 and a beta of 0.68. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $26.27.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $262.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.84 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 0.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. QuinStreet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

