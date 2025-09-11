Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Oceaneering International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 29.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 9,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OII shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $698.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.81 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 14,840 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $361,502.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,109.24. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

