Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 17,147 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. $MSBI

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 391,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 196,555 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.92 million, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $28.08.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.76 million. Midland States Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is -166.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MSBI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Midland States Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About Midland States Bancorp

(Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

