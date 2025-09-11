Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 373,875 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. $RXT

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,875 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Rackspace Technology worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 4,053.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 846,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 825,741 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1,692.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 406,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 383,938 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 264,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 228.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 264,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 184,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anthony Scott sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 191,045 shares in the company, valued at $273,194.35. This represents a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.06.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Rackspace Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.060–0.040 EPS.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

