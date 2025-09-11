Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 380,967 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics $NKTR

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,007,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 380,967 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 522,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 175,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 127,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8%

NKTR opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.06. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $49.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.13) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.17% and a negative return on equity of 631.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKTR. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Insider Activity

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $57,687.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,326.24. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $256,840.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,988.24. This trade represents a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,512 shares of company stock worth $627,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

Featured Articles

