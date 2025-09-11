Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 69,027 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. $JELD

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 288,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,027 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 102,543 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth about $1,361,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 675,320 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JELD opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $537.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JELD. Wall Street Zen upgraded JELD-WEN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $3.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

