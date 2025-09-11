Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in Snap-On by 35,967.2% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,612,000 after buying an additional 1,070,025 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Snap-On by 65,113.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,919,000 after buying an additional 701,925 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-On by 54.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 681,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,793,000 after buying an additional 239,908 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-On during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,711,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,593,000 after purchasing an additional 115,306 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-On has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.00.
Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $324.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.04. Snap-On Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $269.58 and a fifty-two week high of $373.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.
Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Snap-On’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.
In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total value of $1,548,834.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,557,542.46. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,587,472.72. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,898 shares of company stock worth $8,983,203. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
