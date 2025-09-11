Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,638 Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

NYSE ZTS opened at $149.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.56. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

