Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 150,996 Ranger Energy Services, Inc. $RNGR

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Ranger Energy Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 77,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 28,965 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 916.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 32,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.70 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNGR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ranger Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 3,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $40,197.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,047,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,373.34. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,285 shares of company stock valued at $309,184 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

