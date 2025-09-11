Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,745 Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 166,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 84,430 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,330,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,571,000 after acquiring an additional 244,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ URBN opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.68.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

