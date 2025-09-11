Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Position in PACS Group, Inc. $PACS

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,047 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in PACS Group were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PACS. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACS Group by 2,363.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACS Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the first quarter valued at about $198,000.

Shares of NYSE PACS opened at $7.70 on Thursday. PACS Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

