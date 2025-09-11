Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. $HG

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,565 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 172.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HG. Barclays lifted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hamilton Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Down 0.8%

HG stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.54. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 14.67%.The firm had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Insurance Group

In related news, insider Alexander James Baker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $142,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 116,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,681.02. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Donald Bernhard sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $1,145,390.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,372.41. This trade represents a 46.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,988 shares of company stock worth $1,743,842 over the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

