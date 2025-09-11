Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 112,713 Shares of Telos Corporation $TLS

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 743,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,713 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Telos were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 100,808.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Telos Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $468.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLS shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Telos from $2.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (up previously from $2.25) on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Telos news, Director Bradley W. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 188,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,714.18. This trade represents a 11.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 52,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $347,127.00. Following the sale, the director owned 185,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,554.20. This trade represents a 22.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,595 shares of company stock worth $1,813,627 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

