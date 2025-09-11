Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 11,789 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. $NFBK

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,197 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,789 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 113.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp Stock Performance

Northfield Bancorp stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $486.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Northfield Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Northfield Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Northfield Bancorp Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

