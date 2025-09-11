Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 2,042,706 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IRWD

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,580,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,042,706 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on IRWD. Zacks Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $186.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The business had revenue of $85.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.02 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

