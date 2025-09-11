Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 418,804 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited $GOGL

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 418,804 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Golden Ocean Group worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 3,777.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,390 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,370,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,651,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,226 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 149,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,136,000. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

