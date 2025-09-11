Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 44,768 Shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company $NWN

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,768 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural Gas were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the first quarter worth about $16,007,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 1,493.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 368,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 345,526 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 265,013 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the first quarter worth about $7,851,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 61.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85,132 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Northwest Natural Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural Gas

In other news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $306,216.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,958.31. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 22,574 shares of company stock worth $918,517 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Gas Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NWN stock opened at $41.43 on Thursday. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 8.34%. Northwest Natural Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.47%.

Northwest Natural Gas Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

