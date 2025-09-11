Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 671,987 Shares of The Beauty Health Company $SKIN

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671,987 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of Beauty Health worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKIN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Beauty Health by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Beauty Health stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.23. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 32.82% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. Beauty Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

