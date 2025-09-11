Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 9,294 Shares of Mistras Group Inc $MG

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,294 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Mistras Group worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Mistras Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 424,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 131,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 521.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 243,175 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Mistras Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 160,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mistras Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 29,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

Mistras Group stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. Mistras Group Inc has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $300.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 1.64%.The firm had revenue of $185.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $186.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th.

About Mistras Group

(Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

Featured Stories

